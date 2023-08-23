CARY N.C. (WNCN) — Final touches are being put into Cary’s Downtown Park, turning a two-decade dream into a reality in November, after a delay in opening due to wet weather this summer.

“It’s the small things that make it shine,” Downtown Cary Park General Manager Joy Ennis said. “If we take this little extra time leading up to November, that we’ll have the time to really get all those little things right.”

The seven-acre park will have picnic areas, a performance pavilion, playgrounds, elevated walkways, art, splash pads, dog parks and a bar. It also boasts more than 600 additional trees and 66,000 plants.

“The community built this part because their input really, really informs what the design ended up being,” Ennis said.

Ennis said between outside and town-sponsored events, the park will be an economic engine for the area.

“We feel like that we have a world-class venue here that will provide some additional opportunities for events to come in,” Ennis said. “This investment is going to have, you know, returns that are unmeasurable.”

The park cost an estimated $68 million. It will open in mid-November.