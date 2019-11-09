Beloved Green Hope assistant football coach dies after battle with cancer

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Green Hope High School’s football team took the gridiron Friday without one of their own.

Assistant Football Coach Jason Furrie died just hours earlier.

CBS 17 first interviewed Furrie back in August 2018.

“I’ve always enjoyed it. Everything from the x’s and o’s parts to working with the kids,” Furrie said.

He was fighting stage 3 pancreatic cancer. He talked about the diagnosis and what kept him going.

“Your family, having something to do — and for me — it’s football,” Furrie said.

When practices became too physically challenging for him, the community came together to buy him a golf cart. It helped him get around the field.

“He’s an incredible man. He’s meant so much to this team and to these boys,” Heather Rogers, a parent, said.

“TJ would be like ‘I don’t feel the best today’ but Coach Furrie’s there so I’m going to push myself,” said Sonya Jackson, another parent.

News of his death quickly spread. His coaches and team took to social media to express their sadness.

“It just really hurt my heart to know that he had passed away,” Karen Jones, a parent, said.

“He was here with us last week at a game. So it’s a shock and it’s a disbelief,” Rogers said.

Furrie’s team took the gridiron against Jordan High in Durham.

“Coach Furrie’s spirit is with us,” Terry Jackson, a parent, said.

His fellow coaches and players heartbroken but determined as ever to make him proud.

