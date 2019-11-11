Beloved ‘Oak City Kitty’ dies shortly after retirement

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A local cat who has garnered loads of love, among its thousands of Instagram followers, has died.

Tucker, better known as the “Oak City Kitty,” passed away Monday, according to a post on the cat’s Instagram page.

The cat lived to be 22.

“Tucker passed away peacefully in our arms this morning. He will be missed. He will be loved forever by so many,” the Instagram post reads.

Back in September, Tucker took his final stroll through Raleigh’s Fayetteville Street into retirement.

His retirement was announced on Instagram, where he has more than 10,000 followers.

The 25-pound cat rose to fame for walking around downtown Raleigh as a means of weight loss.

His sarcastic and snarky posts helped, too.

