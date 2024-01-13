RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hot sauces made by a Raleigh-based company are being voluntarily recalled due to a potential food allergy issue.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods, Inc. of Raleigh is recalling five Benny T’s hot sauces because they contain undeclared wheat, making them potentially harmful to people who have wheat allergies or severe sensitivity to wheat.

The recalled sauces are:

Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Ghost 1.5 oz. glass jar (UPC: 7 94571 99498 0)

Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Hot 1.5 oz. glass jar (UPC: 7 94571 99497 3)

Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Reaper 1.5 oz glass jar (UPC: 7 94571 99490 4)

Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Scorpion 1.5 oz glass jar (UPC 7 94571 99491 1)

Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Very Hot 1.5 oz glass jar (UPC 7 94571 99499 7)

All the recalled products have “Use By” dates up to and including December 2024.

(Courtesy of FDA)

The affected lot numbers and expiration dates are:

FX001500 (exp. date: 09/2024)

FX001582 (exp. date: 09/2024) NDC 0078-0110-22

The FDA said the affected lots were distributed to wholesalers across the U.S. beginning in January 2022 and September 2002, respectively. The products, all packaged in glass jars, were sold primarily online, in retail stores and deli cases between Oct. 1, 2023 and Jan. 4, 2024.

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services notified the company on Jan. 4 that the labels do not state that wheat flour is used in the products.

So far no illnesses have been reported, according to the FDA.

Those who have the products are urged to not consume them or to discard them. Anyone with questions about the product or recall can call Chris Tuorto at (919) 656-7688 on Mondays-Fridays from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Eastern time.