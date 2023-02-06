RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Following multiple threats, lockdowns and guns found in schools, Wake County Public School leaders are set to address school security Tuesday as well as receive a presentation on safe gun storage at home.

Friday, children at Zebulon and East Millbrook magnet middle schools were placed under Code Red lockdowns from an online threat.

Just days earlier, staff at Rolesville High School found a student who brought a loaded gun to school.

In December, a 12-year-old fired a gun at a window inside Fuquay-Varina Middle School.

“I was like this is not normal,” former Wake County student Leah Krevat said. “When I keep seeing school threats at different schools in Wake County, it brings back all those days that I went in and was very scared.”

Her mother, Madhavi Krevat, is an advocate for NC Moms Demand Action.

“We’re not against gun ownership, fine you know?” Madhavi Krevat said. “But lock up your guns, lock them up so your children cannot get their hands on them.”

She said that’s the purpose behind the BeSmart campaign, a presentation by non-profit Everytown for Gun Safety.

BeSmart representatives will share gun safety storage tips, the role of guns in youth suicide and ways people can have more open discussions with family and friends around safety at Tuesday’s Wake County School Board Meeting.

Madhavi Krevat said she will be there to support the discussion, but said there’s even more to do to keep kids safe inside and outside the classroom.

“People are listening, the school board is listening,” Madhavi Krevat said. “It’s so important.”

Tuesday, the Wake County School Board will hold a security update during their work session at 3 p.m., then receive the BeSmart presentation during their regular 5 p.m. meeting.