FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Fuquay-Varina police are asking for information after a bicyclist was involved in a crash with a vehicle early Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 5:50 a.m. Saturday along North Main Street near the intersection of North Johnson Street, according to a news release from the Fuquay-Varina Police Department.

Police said a vehicle and a person on a bicycle were involved in a collision.

Officers released a photo of the mangled bicycle that was damaged in the crash. The front wheel appeared to be bent.

There was no word about injuries or if the driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

No other information was released.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the Fuquay-Varina Police Department at 919-552-3191.