Bicyclist dead after crash in downtown Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A bicyclist died Tuesday evening after a crash with a vehicle in downtown Raleigh, police said.

The crash happened after 9 p.m. near the intersection of McDowell and Lenoir streets. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police said.

Neither speed nor alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash. Police remained on scene investigating late Tuesday night.

