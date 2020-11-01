Bicyclist dies after collision with car near Zebulon

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A bicyclist died after a collision with a vehicle in eastern Wake County Saturday night, officials said.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. along N.C. 96 near Fowler Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

N.C. 96 in an area northwest of Zebulon was closed while the North Carolina State Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

Officials said the road should reopen by 11:30 p.m.

No other details were available.

