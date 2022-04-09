HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A bicyclist was taken to a hospital after he was hit by a vehicle in Holly Springs Friday night, officials said.

The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. along N.C. 55 near the Walmart, which is at the corner of South Main Street and N.C. 55, according to a Holly Springs town spokesman Mark Andrews.

A car hit the bicyclist who was crossing N.C. 55 at the time, Andrews said in a statement to CBS 17. The bicyclist was taken to WakeMed in Raleigh for treatment, he said.

The driver of the car involved remained at the scene after the crash, Andrews said.

There was no word about the severity of the injuries the bicyclist suffered.

The incident is under investigation, Andrews said.