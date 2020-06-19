Bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by car in Zebulon

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – A bicyclist was hospitalized after being hit by a car Thursday night in Zebulon, officials said.
Zebulon Fire Chief Chris Perry said the crash, which was reported before 10:30 p.m., happened near W. Gannon Avenue and Pineview Drive.
A CBS 17 crew on scene reported that W. Gannon Avenue was closed at 11:30 p.m.
No further information was available.
