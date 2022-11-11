RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital after a collision with a North Carolina State University bus on the school’s campus Friday afternoon, officials said.

The crash involving a male student was reported near the intersection of Dan Allen and Yarborough drives, according to N.C. State spokeswoman Lauren Barker.

The crash involving a campus Wolfline bus happened several minutes around 4 p.m., she said.

Barker said she did not know the extent of the bicyclist’s injuries.

The area where the crash happened is about two blocks south of Hillsborough Street.

The Wolfline is tailored to student class schedules but also serves the general public fare-free, according to the N.C. State website.