RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Winter brings along colder weather and another time of year — soup season.

Yelp has recently released its list of the 50 “must-slurp soup spots” in every state, and according to the list a downtown Raleigh restaurant is home to the best bowl in North Carolina.

The pork belly soup at Bida Manda is the superior soup in the Tar Heel State per Yelp’s ranking, which was compiled using the site’s ratings and reviews.

The Laotian restaurant and bar, which serves up Southeast Asian cuisine inspired by the home country of its owners, is located at 222 S. Blount St., right across the street from Moore Square.

Reviews on the restaurant’s Yelp page give high praise to the popular bowl, that, according to the restaurant’s online menu, is traditionally served as breakfast in Laos.

“Both my wife and I had to try the crispy pork bell soup that was, simply put, AMAZING,” a Yelp Elite reviewer who said he and his wife went to Bida Manda for his birthday wrote recently. “One of the tastiest, heartiest bowls of wonderful yumminess I’ve had in years. Fantastic flavors infused into a coconut milk curry broth. I’m salivating just thinking about it.”

“I thoroughly enjoyed the crispy pork belly soup!” wrote another diner. “It came with adequate portions of crispy fried pork in a delicious, creamy coconut and lemongrass soup with noodles and I couldn’t get enough!”

Another reviewer described the soup as “what dreams are made of,” while another simply gave out a directive.

“That pork belly soup. Get it. You won’t regret it,” they wrote.

Bida Manda is open five days a week for lunch and six days a week for dinner, according to the restaurant’s website.

To see Yelp’s full list of the best soup in each state, click here.