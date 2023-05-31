CARY N.C. (WNCN) — Soccer competitors from around the world are coming to Cary’s WakeMed Soccer Park.

The Soccer Tournament is an independent, 7v7 competition that’s bringing in 32 teams and some big names in the soccer world.

They’re all vying for a $1 million, winner takes all prize.

The North Carolina Football Club has a homefield advantage. Their team, the Legends, is made up of up former club players.

“We’re super excited about the format and having so many folks out there to WakeMed,” NCFC owner Steve Malik said.

It’s also an economic win for the Triangle. Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht said the event will have an estimated economic impact of nearly $2 million.

Businesses near the WakeMed soccer park say they’re excited for yet another busy sports weekend, especially following the NCAA women’s lacrosse tournament in Cary last week.

“We’re ready for it,” Sports and Social manager Dillon Wilder said. “We’re just trying to, you know, make sure we’re as completely staffed as possible.”

The Soccer Tournament kicks off Thursday and lasts through Sunday, find more information and schedules online here.