RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s the first day of one-stop early voting in North Carolina and with N.C. voters possibly determining which party controls the U.S. Senate, both parties are encouraging voters to head to the polls.

Democratic Senate candidate Cheri Beasley attended an early voting kickoff rally Thursday morning at the Democratic Party headquarters in downtown Raleigh. She was joined by Governor Cooper, congressional candidate Wiley Nickel and other elected officials as she talked about the importance of this election.

“Good paying jobs coming to North Carolina is on the ballot. Rights for workers is on the ballot. Abortion is on the ballot,” Beasley said.

There are also several early voting posts on the North Carolina Republican Party’s social media pages, including one asking people to “vote early and vote Republican” with emphasis on statewide, Congressional and judicial races.

CBS 17 reached out to Beasley’s opponent, Republican Ted Budd’s campaign to see when he plans to vote but we haven’t heard back as of Thursday afternoon.