Midtown Exchange development to bring big traffic changes to area near North Hills in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Big traffic changes are in the works to handle traffic growth near North Hills in Raleigh.

Construction on the massive development, Midtown Exchange, is underway off St. Albans Drive. It will include high-rise buildings for retail and commercial businesses, residential and green space.

A rendering of Midtown Exchange (Image courtesy of HPA Urban Architecture)

Eric Lamb, Raleigh’s Transportation Planning Manager, said the city is working with the North Carolina Department of Transportation on a project for Wake Forest Road from Wake Towne Drive to St. Albans Drive that will include major changes to the Interstate 440 interchange.

NCDOT is proposing a diverging diamond interchange, similar to the one at South Point mall in Durham.

“In addition to reconfiguring the interchange, NCDOT’s project will create provisions for additional turn lanes at St. Albans Drive. The Midtown Exchange project has four phases and is expected to take 7-10 years to build out,” said Lamb.

Right now, St. Albans Drive is a two-lane and residential road. There is access to I-440 from North Hills, but Lamb said there is not an opportunity to provide direct access to the Beltline from Midtown Exchange, so instead it will connect into the “existing street network with St. Albans Drive and Navajo drive.”

Lamb said St. Albans will also become a uniform three-lane street with bicycle lanes. The project also includes adding a new traffic signal at St. Albans and Benson Drive.

“In the long term, the City is working to widen St. Albans between Benson Drive and Wake Forest Road to four lanes,” he said. “Some of that is being coordinated with the Coastal Federal Credit Union project on the north side of the street, and there will be an additional opportunity with any redevelopment plans for the North Raleigh Hilton.”

There is no word on when road construction could get underway.

You can follow the project here.