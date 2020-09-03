Bike lanes with a protective barrier are coming to downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Bike lanes meant to protect cyclists will soon be added in downtown Raleigh.

The City of Raleigh said construction on the North-South Greenway Connector project is set to begin Sept. 8. The separated bike lane project is the first of its kind in Raleigh, providing barriers between vehicle traffic and bicyclists.

“The 2016 BikeRaleigh Plan states that people of all ages and abilities should be able to bicycle comfortably and safely across Raleigh, said Bicycle & Pedestrian Program Manager Paul Black. “Since many people feel unsafe with motor traffic, this new type of bike lane with physical separation between cars and bike will help them feel comfortable riding to destinations downtown.”

The bike lanes will connect Glenwood South and the Warehouse District, running southbound on Harrington Street and northbound on West Street between Martin and North Streets.

There will be painted buffer zones with flexible bollards that give bicyclists more protection while signaling drivers the potential presence of bike traffic. The bollards will also help discourage vehicles from illegally parking in bike lanes.

When construction wraps up in about a month, people will be able to ride to seven bike-share stations in or adjacent to each corridor. This project will also connect to two-planned future greenways.

Click here to learn more about the North-South Greenway Project.

More headlines from CBS17.com: