RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Changes could be coming to the way people elect Wake County commissioners.

Instead of people across the county voting for each board member, each district would vote for their own representative.

The proposed bill, House Bill 99, would only impact Wake County.

There are seven residential districts currently. Each one has a commissioner who lives there and represents the area.

But right now, people from all over the county vote on who is selected for each district.

“The voices of smaller towns and communities around Wake are overwhelmed by Wake population centers. Cary and Raleigh combined make up 55% of the electorate, effectively dominating the countywide vote,” said State Rep. Erin Paré (R-Wake County), while presenting to the House Standing Committee Tuesday.

She’s trying to change that.

House Bill 99 would remove party labels from county commissioners, and require people in each existing district to vote only on who represents their respective district.

“The district-based method of voting for commissioners brings county government closer to the people and makes it more accountable to local communities and voters,” added Paré.

Several people spoke during the public comment session of the hearing, for and against this change.

“To consider the impact of decisions have on a county as a whole.. this county-wide election approach helps our board tackle challenges of a rapidly growing county,” said Shinica Thomas, the chair of the Wake County Commissioners.

Experts believe this is all a political play.

“The purpose is to give more Republicans an opportunity to serve, because we’ve not had a Republican on the board for about 10 years,” said David McLellan.

McLellan is a political science professor at Meredith College.

He believes the law will go into effect.

“The major impact would be when [people] go to the ballot box, they would see it as two canddiates or three, without party identification net to their name. For many voters, they look at that and say, ‘well I don’t know much about any of the candidates, so I’ll vote for the party I’m affiliated with,” explained McLellan. “People need to be aware of, and they need to research their candidates.

This law would only affect Wake County and would not make any changes to current district lines.

The delegation of county commissioners have said they are against this proposed bill.