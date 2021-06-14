Bill headed to Gov. Cooper’s desk would delay Raleigh elections a year

FERGUSON, MO – NOVEMBER 04: A roll of “I Voted” stickers, which are handed out to residents after they vote, sit on an election officials table at a polling place on November 4, 2014 in Ferguson, Missouri. In last Aprils election only 1,484 of Ferguson’s 12,096 registered voters cast ballots. Community leaders are hoping for […]

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A bill that would delay Raleigh’s city elections by a year to allow for redistricting is headed to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.

Senate Bill 722 passed Monday night by a 33-14 vote. The bill requires elections in local governments with one or more offices up for election in 2021 where the candidate for that office is elected by district to be delayed until 2022. Local governments would have their elections delayed to give them an opportunity to review and revise districts following the release of delayed 2020 U.S. Census data.

If signed into law, the bill would delay Raleigh’s elections until November 2022, effectively extending by one year the terms of Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin and others who are up for re-election.

It would also keep Raleigh’s elections in even-numbered years moving forward.

In municipalities with delayed elections, the bill would extend the filing deadline until Nov. 12, 2021.

If signed into law, it wouldn’t apply to offices elected at large in any municipality where there is an election scheduled for 2021.