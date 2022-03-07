HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – National companies continue to flock to central North Carolina and Holly Springs is the next spot for a major drug manufacturing company, bringing hundreds of jobs to the area.

Global biotech company Amgen plans to build a $550 million plant to make cancer and heart disease medication, among others.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) attended the company’s groundbreaking event Monday.

“You want to create life-saving treatments for people and we want to support that with educated, well qualified, diverse people who can help you do it,” Cooper said.

Amgen plans to hire more than 350 employees with an average $100,000 salary.

“A long time in the making, we’re excited about it,” Holly Springs Mayor Sean Mayefskie said. “It brings a lot of new, high-tech jobs, high-paying jobs to the town.”

This comes on the heels of another major investment in the area, a $2 billion plant by FujiFilm that will bring more than 700 jobs to the town.

Holly Springs is also the home of manufacturing for global flu vaccine maker, Seqirus.

“About 20 years ago, we put together a plan and that plan was to bring a biotech industry to the business park,” Mayefskie said.

Between millions invested in Holly Spring’s business park, major universities nearby and the North Carolina biotechnology center, it’s all a part of a strategy to keep the Triangle area a hot spot for companies.

“When you have a community that understands the business needs and partners with the businesses, it’s a win-win,” Amgen Senior VP Global Manufacturing, Arleen Paulino said. “We’re really hoping to bring in talent that is diverse and can help change the face of the operation.”

The Amgen site will start operations in 2025.

Wake County has agreed to give an estimated $9 million in grants to Amgen, dependent on the company meeting more than $380 million in community investment.