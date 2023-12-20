RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — No students were injured after a school bus crashed on Wednesday due to black ice, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 9 a.m. on Landover Lane and Forestville Road in northeast Raleigh. Troopers told CBS 17 a school bus with 16 students was traveling north on Forestville Road and attempted to turn onto Landover Lane.

The bus encountered black ice, slid off the road, and went into a ditch. Troopers said no one was hurt.

A separate school bus came to the scene to transport the students to school. Highway Patrol did not say which school the bus was traveling to.