RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Black Restaurant Week kicked off Friday in Raleigh and that means you’ll have plenty of options if you’re looking to try a new restaurant this weekend.

CBS 17 spent some time in the kitchen with Tamara Williams and her husband Chef Kenneth J. They own Royal Cheesecake and Varieties and they’re one of the businesses participating in Black Restaurant Week.

The two showed our team how they make their signature desserts, including a dark chocolate cheesecake and strawberry cupcakes. The duo actually moved here to North Carolina a decade ago to start their business and now they are in several locations across Raleigh and Durham.

They say Black Restaurant Week is all about trying new spots or meals or desserts you’ve never considered.

“Why not try new things? Trying something different exposes you something good, something great, and it just kind of broadens you, it also helps the community out,” Tamara said.

They say when you branch out to a different restaurant, you’re not just eating a new meal, but learning about a whole new culture.

“If you keep eating the same thing over and over and over you’ll never be able to experience new foods, you’ll never be able to get the history, you’ll never have the new memories of trying something different and meeting new people,” Kenneth said.

There are dozens of other restaurants and bakeries involved in Black Restaurant Week. You can find a list of them here.

If you’re interested in Royal Cheesecake and Varieties, you can find their website here.