‘Black Voices for Trump’ holds event on MLK Jr. Day in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNC) — As the 2020 campaign for president heats up, the group Black Voices for Trump held an event in Raleigh on Monday.

It was no mistake that it was held on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The group paid tribute to board members, civil rights activist Clarence Henderson and bloggers and Fox News hosts Diamond and Silk.

The panel discussion focused on the life and legacy of King and how they say the black community has transformed under President Trump.

Many of those in the crowd had traveled from all across the Triangle and beyond to attend.

Diamond and Silk are sisters from Raeford who have been featured at many Trump rallies.

Their real names are Lynnette Hardaway (Diamond) and Rochelle Richards (Silk) and describe themselves as former Democrats.

