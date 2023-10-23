RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Blink-182 will bring its “One More Time …” Tour to Raleigh in July.

The trio will perform at the PNC Arena with special guest Pierce The Veil on July 30 as part of their nationwide tour in support of their new album “One More Time …”

The tour includes stadium performances at Petco Park in the band’s hometown of San Diego, Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, Citi Field in New York, Fenway Park in Boston, and Rogers Centre in Toronto, along with 25 arena performances.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com