RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Do you know what gluten is? It’s a type of protein in a lot of food, like wheat, that a growing number of people can’t eat for health reasons.

So, to be safe, a lot of gluten-free people will avoid dining out at restaurants.

CBS 17 met one local gluten-free blogger who is working to change that by connecting local restaurant owners with people just like her.

“It got to the point where I didn’t feel like I could eat out at all,” said Tricia Timney. “It was, just find one or two restaurants around you that you can trust and avoid everything else. Or go and just get a salad.”

But Timney is not a salad girl. And she’s not the only one

“[People] are bringing their own food, as opposed to trying this rich cultural experience that Raleigh provides,” she said.

Checking out menus at local restaurants before dining out, can be a full-time job for anyone who avoids eating gluten.

Now, it is Timney’s job.

“Raleigh is going to be a gluten-free hotspot. I have a vision that Raleigh is going to be this place for people to come,” she said.

Her website and Instagram pages, which stand for “Spread Love Not Gluten,” are new resources for gluten-free foodies in the Triangle.

Timney also works with local restaurant owners to give them pointers on how to make their kitchens safe for gluten-free dining.

“Restaurants are still very unfamiliar with the gluten-free terminology and how to care for their guests or patrons that require it,” she said.

Timney then promotes those businesses to her readers and followers, with a gluten-free guide.

“There’s growth happening here. People are moving here,” Timney said. “Depending on where they’re from, if they’re used to being able to eat gluten-free foods pretty easily and they’re coming from Silicon Valley or from New York, or another tech area, we want to make sure that we, as the city of Raleigh, has the resources to support that industry.”

Timney thinks this is a win-win for everyone — it helps the gluten-free crowd experience restaurants like never before and helps local business owners attract new customers.

“The restaurants that survived through COVID really have had to evolve,” she explained. “This is a way that I think, not only can I help give back to them and their community. But also, one in three Americans are trying to avoid gluten at this point. So, it’s not only something that I want, but I think it is the future of the restaurant industry.”