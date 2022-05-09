RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Blood donations have been low during the pandemic but as we start to ease out of it, providers tell CBS 17 they are seeing more donations come in.

The American Red Cross said patients are feeling better about coming out to give blood but there’s concern that the number will drop as summer begins.

UNC Rex works with The Blood Connection on obtaining blood donors and UNC pathologists tell CBS 17 the hospital is getting more blood than they have over the last two years but they’re not back to pre-pandemic levels just yet.

“Things started to get better when we basically started having more people come out as we eased out of the pandemic so that’s really helped quite a bit,” said Blake Hutchinson, UNC Rex pathologist.

UNC Rex and The Blood Connection are hosting multiple blood drives around the Triangle Monday. For more info, visit the Blood Connection appointment website.

To find a Red Cross blood drive near you, visit redcrossblood.org.