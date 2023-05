RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Sunday, N.C. State University Police received a report of a stolen motorcycle.

Police said the blue Yamaha motorcycle was stolen from the Dan Allen Parking Deck on the North Campus.

Police said the motorcycle has an N.C. tag of 8L2272. There is no suspect description that the victim could provide.

If you have any information, contact University Police at 919-515-3000.