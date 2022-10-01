RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — This is the tenth year that the City of Oaks has hosted the International Bluegrass Music Association Festival.

Unlike past years, Saturday’s festival did not fill Raleigh’s downtown with music.

Instead, the sounds were coming from inside the convention center.

Everything had to be moved indoors because of Hurricane Ian.

“You get a free concert just walking through the lobby of the convention center,” said Leslie Dare, who was teaching the bluegrass jam sessions Saturday morning. “We’ve got a little bit of weather that has made things interesting,.” added Dare.

Banjos, guitars and voices echoed the halls of the convention center.

It wasn’t what IBMA organizers had in mind for the final day of the annual street festival, but they made it work.

The changes didn’t stop musicians and music fans from coming together indoors.

“At the end of the day, I feel like it’s a net zero change,” said Dare. “The weather kept some people away who were planning on traveling in, but because it’s now indoors, people found that an appealing factor to come and enjoy everything in an easy manner.”

Jam sessions, vendors, and small stages were inside of the convention center, while the main stage and performances were at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.

It’s not the first-time organizers have had to change gears.

“It’s become part of bluegrass history and IBMA history, here comes a hurricane,” said Katy Daley.

Daley has been coming to the festival for 10 years.

She told CBS 17 she remembers everyone packing up and moving everything inside in 2015, because of Hurricane Joaquin.

“It was all brought inside the convention center in a matter of half a day or something,” she recalled. “They just picked everything up and moved it all in.”

Daley said she wasn’t surprised everyone pitched in to help move things, because no matter what, the show must always go on.

“If you’re a bluegrass fan, you’ll want to be where [the music] is,” she explained. “And nothing about moving inside is hard, when you see how hard hit some people were.”

Organizers told CBS 17 the plan is to have festival in Raleigh next year, but they hope the weather will allow everyone to enjoy the outdoor setting once again.