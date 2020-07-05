BMW and SUV go up in flames in Raleigh neighborhood

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Firefighters are trying to figure out what sparked a car fire that destroyed two vehicles in Raleigh early Saturday.

The fire was reported in front of a house on Golden Street near Frinks Street just before 3 a.m.

Flames spread from a BMW sedan to an SUV parked just feet away. The SUV appeared to sustain more damage with the fire entering the interior of the vehicle.

The BMW had major damage, but it was mostly in the engine area, although some flames appeared to break the windshield and possibly enter the cabin.

The area of the fire is in south Raleigh in a neighborhood between Cross Link Road and Creech Road.

There were no reports of injuries.

