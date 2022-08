RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A BMW caught fire Tuesday night after it rear-ended a pickup truck along Interstate-440 and Wake Forest Road, Raleigh police said.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes are closed, but expected to reopen soon, police said.

Law enforcement confirmed the three people inside the pickup truck, as well as the one person driving the BMW, were all transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. All four injured are men.