Boat driver charged after running up on dam in Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – The driver of a boat that ran up on a dam in Wake Forest is now facing charges, according to officials with North Carolina Wildlife.

Jay Blanchfield is charged with careless and negligent operation of a motorboat, and operating a vessel while under the influence of an impairing substance, officials said.

Three people, including Blanchfield, were injured in the incident, which happened around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. The boat was going about 30 mph when it drove up on the dam, officials said.

PREVIOUS: 3 hurt after boat runs up on dam between Falls Lake, Beaver Dam

Officials believe the darkness in the area was a factor in the accident.

