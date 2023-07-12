RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The missing boater whose body was recovered after a Sunday collision has been identified.

21-year-old Raiquan Massenburg, of Raleigh, vanished in Falls Lake on Sunday afternoon in a two-boat crash during a severe thunderstorm in Wake County.

The search continued throughout the day Monday after the crash also seriously injured another boater Sunday afternoon around 1:45 p.m., Wake County officials said.

Massenburg’s body was recovered from the lake just before 9 p.m. Monday, according to Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Rosalia Fodera.