Boats, rescue crews at Falls Lake after possible drowning reported

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Rescue boats and EMS crews are at Falls Lake Saturday night after a possible drowning was reported earlier in the evening.

The second drowning call of the day in Wake County was reported around 7 p.m. near New Light and Ghoston roads, which is about four miles west of Wake Forest.

Earlier in the afternoon, two children and their 26-year-old sister were taken to WakeMed after a drowning call in the Neuse River in Raleigh.

By 8:30 p.m. Saturday there was a large law enforcement presence on Falls Lake for a confirmed search and rescue.

There were around 15 law enforcement cars responding, with multiple rescue boats in the water and EMS crews at the scene.

Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry said that a man is missing and possibly drowned.

Curry said the area of the lake where the man vanished is very popular.