Body-cam video of deadly Raleigh officer-involved shooting won’t be released, judge rules

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake County Superior Court judge ruled Tuesday that Raleigh police cannot release the body camera video of a deadly officer-involved shooting from Jan. 30.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said the video was traumatic for the family of 52-year-old Keith Dutree Collins.

Raleigh police said Collins was shot and killed when the 52-year-old pulled out a gun in front of an officer on Pleasant Valley Road.

“I think we all want that level of transparency and accountability,” said Freeman. “I decided, and they asked, that we oppose the release of it from the standpoint of we didn’t want it to be available to be shared on social media and TV.”

Freeman said she typically supports the release of such videos as a matter of transparency but believes more efforts need to be made to think of those left behind.

“How do we do this in a way that doesn’t retraumatize a family that’s been through a lot,” said Freeman.

A Wake County judge ruled that members of the media will be able to view the video, but will not be able to publish or record it in any way.

“Anytime we have these situations they are tremendously tragic,” said Freeman. “Imagine seeing your son, brother, or close friend repeatedly having to watch that person get gunned down.”

At this time the officer involved in the shooting remains on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

The State Bureau of Investigation is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

