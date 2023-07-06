RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Monday in an area where officers had responded to a shots-fired call two days before.

On Saturday, officers responded to the 5400 block of Picket Fence Lane to a report of shots fired into a building.

Officers saw several townhomes that were damaged by gunfire, however, there were no reports of injuries.

On Monday, police responded to the same location in reference to a dead person who was later identified as 28-year-old Dexter Rashad Ingram. He was found in the vicinity of the Saturday incident, police said.

Police have determined that the two incidents are related. No arrests have been made.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.