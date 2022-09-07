YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man found a woman dead inside his car outside the Youngsville Police Department Wednesday afternoon after a connected shots-fired call came from a BP gas station in Wake Forest, according to Wake Forest Public Information Officer Bill Crabtree.

The person was discovered dead in the car at 1:30 p.m. and the shots fired at the gas station took place just after noon. Crabtree said the man arrived at the police department to report he found the dead woman inside his car.

No information about the victim’s identity has been shared by law enforcement, aside from her gender.

The lead investigating agency is Wake Forest police, who Crabtree said are speaking with a person of interest as of 3:30 p.m. There is no word whether the person of interest is connected to the man who reported the woman’s death.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are outside the Youngsville Police Department and Town Hall where the car has a tarp placed over it and police tape is blocking the area, CBS 17 confirms.

Wake Forest officers on the scene, in the 100 block of Youngsville Boulevard South, are joined by three other agencies — Youngsville police, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

