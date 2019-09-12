Body found in Raleigh creek, prompting police investigation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police say they are investigating after a body was found in a creek in the area of Glen Royal and Ebenezer Church roads.

Police responded to the area of 3100 Glen Royal Road around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. They said the situation initially didn’t appear suspicious.

CBS 17 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information is released.

