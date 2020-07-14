Body found in Wake County home may be connected to ‘other deaths’ in Raleigh, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found inside a home Monday night, according to a release.
Deputies responded to the 5600-block of Alta Vista Court around 11:30 p.m. for a welfare check. Once at the home, deputies saw a body through the window, officials said.
“A preliminary investigation suggests the subject found in the Alta Vista Court residence may relate to other deaths currently investigated by the Raleigh Police Department,” the release said.
According to the sheriff’s office, a person of interest has been identified and both the sheriff’s office and Raleigh police are continuing to investigate.
