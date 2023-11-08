RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department is investigating after officers say a man was found dead in a body of water on Wednesday morning.

Police responded at around 10:52 a.m. to a report of suspicious activity in the 5200 block of Turf Grass Court. When emergency crews arrived on scene, they found a man lying dead near this location.

The identity of the man and the nature of his death are unknown at this time.

Police said this is an ongoing death investigation and more details will be released at a later time.