KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Knightdale police have identified the man found dead last week in a retention pond near the CVS on Knightdale Boulevard.

According to a release from Knightdale Chief of Police Lawrence Capps, the man has been identified as 61-year-old Richard Darrell Bryce of Wendell.

Bryce’s body was found on July 27 after a passing driver saw what appeared to be a body floating in the retention pond between Knightdale Boulevard and Aragon Drive near a CVS pharmacy and AutoZone Auto Parts store.

The release stated an autopsy was performed on August 3 and showed no signs of foul play or trauma, leading police to believe Bryce’s death was “likely accidental.”

According to Capps, Bryce was known to Knightdale police officers and had been living in a tent near the retention pond. Police said that Bryce “openly alluded to suffering from several medical issues and a terminal illness” and that local churches were trying to help him before his death.

“Our hearts go out to the family of Mr. Bryce as they cope with his tragic passing,” Capps said in the statement. “In prosperous and rapidly growing communities like Knightdale, issues like homelessness can be easy to overlook. It is important for us to remain attentive and compassionate, and to be willing to lend a helping hand when possible.”