Body found of missing Apex mom days after murder suspect arrested, police say

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Just nine days after the arrest of a man in the case of a murdered missing Apex mother, the body of the missing woman has been found, police said Saturday.

Emily Elizabeth Montgomery, 26, vanished the day before Thanksgiving, according to Apex police.

A Silver Alert was issued for Montgomery on Dec. 1 after a parent of Montgomery contacted Apex police after they were unable to contact her for an “extended period of time.”

Police said Montgomery was last seen at her home on Lanasa Lane in Apex around 10 p.m. on Nov. 25.

Jose Carlos Jacome-Granizo (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

On Dec. 10, Jose Carlos Jacome-Granizo, 29, was charged with murder in Montgomery’s death, police said.

Saturday night, police announced her body had been found earlier in the day near the 7300 block of ACC Boulevard in Raleigh. The area is located east of U.S. 70 and just north of Interstate 540.

Montgomery leaves behind a 5-year-old son.

Her body has been sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s office in Raleigh.

An arrest warrant for Jacome-Granizo showed police believe the murder happened on Nov. 26 or Nov. 27.

Apex police said that they found Montgomery’s body with the assistance of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.