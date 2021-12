Police respond to the side of US 401 in Raleigh where officers located a body on the side of the road on Friday (Andrew Miller/CBS 17).

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – US 401 North is closed approximately one-quarter of a mile north of Forestville Road until Mitchell Mill Road after a body was found on the side of the road, a CBS 17 crew on the scene confirms.

The red dot on the map represents where a body was found on the side of US 401 by police on Friday (Andrew Miller)

Motorists need to find an alternate route at this time.

CBS 17 will update this story as more information becomes available.