Body of Raleigh teen recovered from Falls Lake

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The body of a Raleigh teen was recovered Thursday from Falls Lake after he disappeared in the water Wednesday evening, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

The body of Davion Davis was located just after noon by members of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office Marine Team, According to Eric Curry, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

On Wednesday, deputies responded around 6 p.m. to the 12000 block of Old Falls of Neuse Road.

Witnesses saw a group of people swimming and reported that one person went under the surface and didn’t come back up, Curry said.

The sheriff’s office, despite unfavorable conditions caused by nighttime and the weather, used sonar to try to locate the person.

Other deputies searched the surrounding areas on foot, but all efforts were hampered by the darkness and the weather, Curry said.

Crews returned Thursday to continue the search.

Curry said the drowning was ruled an accident.

