Body recovered from Raleigh lake during search for missing man

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A body was recovered from Raleigh’s Silver Lake Thursday afternoon amid the search for a missing man, police said.

Christopher Merrill, 34, was last seen Monday near Swans Rest Way, which is in the Silver Lake Bluff subdivision off Tryon Road.

Merrill was reported missing Tuesday after his clothes were found by Silver Lake.

Raleigh police said earlier in the week that foul play was not suspected in Merrill’s disappearance.

Divers were brought in to search the lake while the fire department used sonar to help with the search.

Raleigh police were out at Silver Lake Thursday morning with the body of water taped off. A boat could be seen on the water during the search.

Police said they could not confirm the identity of the body at this time.

Raleigh police did not release further information.