RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A boisterous crowd gathered around Raleigh police officers Sunday evening when they arrested an armed man, police said.

The incident was reported around 8 p.m. in the 5200 block of New Bern Avenue near North Rogers Lane, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

Police first responded when they received a report a man with a gun was “acting very suspicious,” police told CBS 17.

Police arrived and the man fled on foot. More officers arrived, searched the area and captured the man, police said.

Raleigh police at the scene Sunday evening. CBS 17 photo

After the man was caught, a crowd gathered nearby and became noisy and rowdy.

At least six Raleigh police patrol cars were spotted at the scene.

No one was injured.