MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Air France will begin service to Paris from Raleigh-Durham International Airport, the airport announced Wednesday morning.

Air France will become the 15th airline at RDU when it launches direct flights to Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport in October. Air France is partnering with Delta Airlines, which currently offers nonstop service to CDG.

Air France will offer connections to India when passengers fly through CDG with the airline.

“Triangle-area travelers embraced RDU’s nonstop service to Paris when it launched in 2016 and have made it one of their favorite international destinations,” said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. “We welcome the arrival of Air France and the opportunities it provides to connect more travelers from our region with Paris and destinations in Europe, India and beyond.”

Service is scheduled to begin Oct. 30 and will fly every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on a 279-seat Boeing 787. RDU said the 787 is a larger airplane that has never flown from RDU, and it has more seats than the plane currently flying the Paris route.

RDU confirmed the Air France will replace Delta, becoming the only airline with nonstop service to Paris in October.

“The route will be Air France’s 14th gateway this winter in the United States, providing even more connectivity and ease of access between the transatlantic market,” said Eric Caron, general manager for North America, Air France-KLM. “Whether the final destination is Paris or going beyond through Air France’s wide global network, we look forward to welcoming travelers on board soon.”

RDU serves seven international destinations including Paris, Cancun, Freeport, London, Montreal, Reykjavik and Toronto.