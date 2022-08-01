MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — For the first time since March 2020, a direct flight to Paris took off from Raleigh-Durham International Airport Monday evening.

At 6:13 p.m., Delta flight 230 left RDU and will arrive in Paris on Tuesday morning.

“This is an exciting day at RDU as we send passengers off to Paris for the first time in more than two years,” said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. “We appreciate Delta’s commitment to bringing this signature destination back to the Research Triangle.”

The one-way flight travels 4,052 miles and is nine hours and 15 minutes flying westbound, and eight hours eastbound.

The return of the nonstop Paris flight brings the number of international flights at RDU to six, including three transatlantic flights — the highest number in RDU history.

Delta launched nonstop service to Paris in 2016, but paused the flights during the pandemic.

Delta will fly the Paris route four times a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.