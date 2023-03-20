RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wendell man has been charged with first-degree statutory rape among two other offenses.
According to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Jorge Raul Delacruz Mejina was arrested at his home Sunday and charged with three felonies which are:
- first-degree statutory rape,
- statutory rape of a person who is 15 years of age or younger, and
- crimes against nature.
According to the arrest warrant obtained by CBS 17, the victim was under the age of 13.
Delacruz-Mejina is in the Wake County Detention Center under a $3 million bond.
The investigation is ongoing, and there could be more charges filed against Delacruz-Mejina later.