RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wendell man has been charged with first-degree statutory rape among two other offenses.

According to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Jorge Raul Delacruz Mejina was arrested at his home Sunday and charged with three felonies which are:

  • first-degree statutory rape,
  • statutory rape of a person who is 15 years of age or younger, and
  • crimes against nature.

According to the arrest warrant obtained by CBS 17, the victim was under the age of 13.

Delacruz-Mejina is in the Wake County Detention Center under a $3 million bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and there could be more charges filed against Delacruz-Mejina later.