RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wendell man has been charged with first-degree statutory rape among two other offenses.

According to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Jorge Raul Delacruz Mejina was arrested at his home Sunday and charged with three felonies which are:

first-degree statutory rape,

statutory rape of a person who is 15 years of age or younger, and

crimes against nature.

According to the arrest warrant obtained by CBS 17, the victim was under the age of 13.

Delacruz-Mejina is in the Wake County Detention Center under a $3 million bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and there could be more charges filed against Delacruz-Mejina later.