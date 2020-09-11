Books on the Go: No contact pickup available 7 days a week at Wake County Public Libraries

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Books on the Go, a service that provides no contact pickup at Wake County Public Libraries’, is now available seven days a week.

The hours of the service will expand to line up with WCPL’s regular hours of service, Wake County said.

“We are thrilled with the success of the Books on the Go service, and we’re excited to offer additional opportunities for our customers,” said Ann Burlingame, deputy director of Wake County Public Libraries. “We know people are anxious to get back in their library, and we are gratified that this service will allow us to fulfill the library’s mission ‘to instill the love of reading and foster the pursuit of knowledge for the residents of Wake County.’”

According to Wake County, since the service started on June 15, there have been 491,149 items requested and 110,004 appointments have been made to pick up materials.

How to use Books on the Go:

Place books on reserve using WCPL’s online portal. You can request up to 30 items at a time. In addition to books and audio books, you can also request Lucky Day titles, Book Discussion titles and Book Club Kits.



You will receive an email notification that your item(s) have arrived. Click the link in your email to schedule an appointment time to pick up your materials. You may receive multiple emails about requests being available, but you only need to schedule one appointment. ​​​​​​



​​​​​​​Staff will check out your requested items and place them in a bag on a table in the lobby or at the front of the library. When you arrive, look for the Books on the Go bag with your name on it. These items are already checked out to you.

Books on the Go is available:

Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

The following libraries are participating:

The service is available from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Express Library – Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh and Monday through Saturday at Athens Drive Community Library.