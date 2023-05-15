RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh’s Social District may be expanding.

City council members will be asked to vote on a potential expansion at its Tuesday meeting.

Raleigh debuted its social district in August 2022. A social district is an outdoor area where alcoholic beverages sold by an establishment may be consumed in public. Since last summer, nearly 80 businesses have opted to participate by either selling drinks or welcoming outside drinks into their businesses.

The district operates seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Proposed social district boundaries

Raleigh’s social district currently encompasses a large part of downtown loosely covering blocks from the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts up to West Morgan and South Person streets to the railroad track in the Warehouse District.

Now, city staff are proposing including more of the Warehouse District.

The proposed expansion would cover blocks between South Dawson and St. Marys streets, and West Martin and Hillsborough streets.

City council will hear the proposal along with an update on the overall program at the meeting.

If council chooses to take the recommendation of expanding the social district, staff expects to work with the city attorney’s office to bring a text change at the next meeting in order to codify the new boundaries.

In September 2021, Gov. Roy Cooper signed House Bill 890 into law allowing the creation of social districts across the state. Its overarching goal was to drive more foot traffic to downtowns to help bars and restaurants bounce back from the challenges of the pandemic.