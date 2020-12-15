Box truck and car crash, take out utility pole in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A box truck and a car involved in a crash Monday evening took out a utility pole in Raleigh, police said.

The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Raleigh Boulevard and Glascock Street on the property of a Raleigh Fire Department station.

There was one person in each vehicle. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

As of 10:45 p.m., officers were waiting for City of Raleigh crews to arrive and remove the pole so they could move the vehicles.

There were no significant impacts to traffic in the area, police said.